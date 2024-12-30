Dan Hartman joined me on America Outloud News to talk about the tragic death of his previously healthy seventeen-year-old son, who died unexpectedly three weeks following receiving a Pfizer COVID shot. Dan’s son Sean was required to get the shot by his Canadian hockey league.

A doctor administered the shot without providing informed consent and without Dan’s knowledge, and now Dan is suing Pfizer and the government of Canada.

Because Pfizer is not protected from liability in Canada, this lawsuit has the potential to penetrate the legal barrier present in the US and bring justice not only to Dan’s son Sean but also open the door for future litigation against Pfizer.

To donate to Dan’s legal fund, go to https://www.givesendgo.com/GAWYX.

Listen to our interview here on American Outloud News.