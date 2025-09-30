FDA Fraud: The Urgent Need for Transparency and Accountability in COVID Shot Safety

The issue of DNA contamination in COVID shots raises critical concerns about the safety, oversight, and integrity of the vaccine manufacturing process. With over 25 years of experience in genomics and contributions to the Human Genome Project, Kevin McKernan’s findings, alongside those of independent researchers, reveal alarming discrepancies in the quality control of vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna. Kevin and I discuss the implications of DNA contamination, the regulatory failures that have allowed it to persist, and the urgent need for reform to protect public health, particularly for vulnerable populations like children and pregnant women.

McKernan’s research, supported by ten independent studies, has identified DNA contamination in vaccine vials at levels far exceeding the permissible limits set by regulatory bodies like the FDA. These contaminants, remnants of the plasmid DNA used in the manufacturing process, were supposed to be eliminated before the vaccines reached the public. However, independent analyses have shown that these safeguards were either inadequately enforced or entirely overlooked. The FDA’s reliance on assurances from Pfizer and Moderna, without independent verification, has allowed these companies to bypass critical safety protocols. This lack of oversight is particularly concerning given the presence of lipid nanoparticles, which protect the contaminating DNA from the body’s natural degradation processes. This protection allows the DNA to potentially enter cells, including the nucleus, raising risks of integration into the human genome—a process that could lead to long-term health consequences, including oncogenesis due to the presence of the SV40 gene, known for its tumor-enhancing properties.

The FDA’s response to these findings, as observed during the recent ACIP meeting, has been inadequate and evasive. When questioned by experts like Dr. Kirk Milhoan, the FDA cited proprietary information and failed to provide transparent answers, further eroding public trust. This reluctance to engage with independent findings suggests a troubling alignment with pharmaceutical interests, potentially at the expense of public safety. McKernan’s assertion that the SV40 region was hidden from regulators points to possible fraud or collusion, as such omissions in gene therapy products typically warrant stringent genotoxicity studies—studies these vaccines have conspicuously avoided by being classified as vaccines rather than gene therapies.

The implications of DNA contamination extend beyond immediate health risks. The inflammatory response triggered by plasmid DNA, particularly when methylated differently from human DNA, can exacerbate conditions in individuals with genetic predispositions, such as MTHFR mutations. This is especially concerning for populations already vulnerable to oxidative stress, as highlighted by McKernan’s work in autism genetics. The combination of DNA contamination, lipid nanoparticle delivery, and inflammatory triggers like the cGAS-STING pathway creates a cascade of potential harm, including cancer and mitochondrial damage. Yet, the FDA’s failure to act decisively—despite evidence from even high school students replicating these findings—underscores a systemic issue in regulatory accountability.

The removal of blanket COVID shot recommendations for children and pregnant women is a step forward, but it falls short of the necessary action: a complete halt to the use of these products until rigorous, independent testing can confirm their safety. The fact that only 10% of healthcare workers have received the latest COVID booster, as reported by the CDC, reflects a broader skepticism within the medical community—a clear signal that trust in these vaccines is waning.

Addressing this crisis requires immediate action. The FDA must conduct independent, transparent testing of vaccine lots, prioritizing the safety of the public over corporate interests. Regulatory bodies should also reconsider the liability waivers granted to vaccine manufacturers, which have seemingly enabled lax quality control. Furthermore, the potential therapeutic role of drugs like ivermectin, which may block nuclear targeting of contaminating DNA, warrants further investigation as a precautionary measure.

The DNA contamination issue in COVID shots is a stark reminder of the need for robust oversight, transparency, and accountability in public health. The findings of McKernan and other independent researchers demand urgent action to protect vulnerable populations and restore trust in medical institutions. Until these concerns are thoroughly addressed, the continued administration of these vaccines, particularly to children and pregnant women, poses an unacceptable risk.