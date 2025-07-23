How Deborah Conrad uncovered vaccine injury silence

Deborah Conrad, a seasoned physician assistant, has become a pivotal figure in uncovering systemic failures in vaccine injury reporting. Her groundbreaking lawsuit, supported by attorney Warner Mendenhall, targets a hospital system’s failure to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), highlighting a broader crisis in healthcare transparency and accountability.

Conrad, with over 20 years as a hospitalist in a small New York community, witnessed an alarming shift during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in December 2020. As nursing home residents and healthcare workers received the shots, her hospital saw an influx of patients with unusual conditions—blood clots, arrhythmias, and other anomalies—often linked by patients to their recent vaccinations. Initially unaware of VAERS, Conrad educated herself and discovered that these events required mandatory reporting under the vaccines’ Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Shocked by the lack of hospital guidance, she began reporting cases herself, a task that consumed hours of unpaid time.

As Director of Advanced Practice Providers, Conrad held a leadership role, overseeing credentialing and compliance across a nine-hospital system. Her advocacy for VAERS reporting initially received lukewarm support from local leadership, who underestimated the scope of adverse events. However, as she reported nearly 200 cases and received hundreds more from colleagues, system-wide leadership intervened. They audited her reports, accused her of over-reporting, and barred her from documenting cases not directly under her care. This gaslighting extended to patients and families, who were dismissed when linking symptoms to vaccines. Despite her exemplary record, including a 2021 Physician Excellence Award, Conrad faced reprimands and, on October 6, 2021, was escorted out mid-shift by HR, effectively ending her employment.

Conrad’s lawsuit, filed in Buffalo, New York, under the Federal False Claims Act, is the first of its kind. It alleges wrongful termination for her whistleblowing and accuses the hospital system of failing to report thousands of vaccine injuries, each carrying a potential fine of $13,000 to $27,000. The case, now in discovery, aims to access hospital records to reveal the extent of unreported cases, such as hospitalizations for COVID post-vaccination. This failure not only violates federal law but also deprives patients of documentation needed for Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) claims, which have a 98% denial rate and meager payouts.

Conrad’s experience reflects a broader healthcare crisis. She notes a surge in conditions like shingles in young patients and a persistent spike in spike protein antibodies years after vaccination. Yet, many providers remain unaware of VAERS or are reluctant to report due to fear of retaliation or denial of vaccine risks. Her new practice supports her continued reporting, but systemic issues—such as a lack of provider education, pharmaceutical influence in medical training, and a cumbersome VAERS system—persist. Conrad advocates for mandatory VAERS education, treating vaccine injuries like drug side effects, and creating funded clinics to address these conditions.

Her story, available at iamdebconrad.com, serves as a rallying cry for transparency. Supported by groups like FreedomCounsel.org, Conrad’s fight aims to restore trust in medicine by promoting accountability, educating healthcare providers, and acknowledging vaccine injuries without stigma. Her courage offers hope for systemic change in a healthcare landscape marred by silence and suppression.

