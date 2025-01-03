Safety:

• Approved for human use in 1987.

• Has been administered over 4 billion times around the world.

• On the WHO’s list of essential medications.

• Won a nobel prize for its impact in global health

• Not considered toxic to liver, kidneys or lungs (LiverTox, NephroTox and

PneumoTox databases)

• 2 RCTs showing no adverse events in using ivermectin to treat COVID at

0.6mg/kg/day.

• 2020 systematic review and meta analysis in Journal of Antimicrobial

Chemotherapy, Navarro et al. Looked at 6 studies and showed no increase in

adverse events with doses higher than 0.4mg/kg/day (up to 0.8mg/kg/day)

• Over 10 years of studies showing ivermectin inhibits the replication of at least a

dozen RNA viruses.

• No drugs with absolute contraindications. Rare reports of increased INR when

taken with warfarin.

• Pregnancy class C. Use with caution, weigh risks versus beneﬁt. Not studied

in pregnant women.

• Does not cross blood-brain barrier.

• Metabolized by the liver. CY3PA4

• Half life of 18 hours. Peak concentration in 4 hours.

• Side eﬀects listed in the patient information packet: Headache, dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, or diarrhea may occur. (0.9 - 2.8%)

• Study of 963 patients (treated for parasites): tachycardia (3.5%), peripheral edema (3.2%), eosinophilia (3%), facial edema (1.2%), orthostatic hypotension (1.1%), hemoglobin increase (1%)

• FDA approved to treat strongyloidiasis and river blindness (onchocerciasis). Oﬀ-label for blepharitis, head lice, scabies, rosacea.

• Not studied in children weighing less than 15kg.

• LD50 is a benchmark number used to gauge a medication’s toxicity. The median LD50 of ivermectin ranges from 11.6mg/kg - 87.2mg/kg in adult mice and rats. The doses used for COVID range from 0.2mg/kg - 0.6mg/kg (19 - 436x the treatment dose.)

• 14 week daily dose of 0.4mg/kg had no adverse eﬀects in rats. A 14 week daily dose of 0.5mg/kg daily had no adverse eﬀects in dogs.

Efficacy:

Real-time meta-analysis of studies looking at ivermectin for COVID: