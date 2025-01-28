January 29th is the day we’ve all been waiting for. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr stands on the brink of steering our healthcare system back in the right direction. Symbolizing transparency and common sense, Kennedy has the overwhelming support of the people. Still, the multi-trillion dollar Big Pharma industry is sure to do everything it can to prevent his confirmation.

Should Kennedy get confirmed, our healthcare system stands to undergo meaningful changes, primarily stemming from important lessons many of us learned during the pandemic. I and other frontline doctors have been collaborating on the issues we think are most pressing, which I will discuss today.

In my opinion, the two highest priority issues should be dismantling the entire mRNA platform and making ivermectin over the counter. Despite safety concerns and no demonstrable efficacy of the COVID-19 shots, our government continues to recommend all babies get three of them by the age of nine months. This recommendation is part of the standard CDC pediatric vaccine schedule. As for ivermectin, people continue to face hurdles in accessing this incredibly safe medication. Pharmacists still routinely deny doctor’s prescriptions, forcing a large percentage of people to take the animal version. A recent poll I ran on X with over 25,000 respondents showed 52% were buying their ivermectin from a feed store.

Third-party interference between doctors and their patients undermines the quality of care. HHS can encourage more doctors to open independent practices by offering interest-free loans and providing free continuing education for doctors interested in learning how to open their practices. Only 10% of Americans have a health savings account (HSA.) If the government made HSAs widely available, more patients would be able to use independent doctors who don’t contract with insurance companies.

We need more transparency in our healthcare regulatory agencies, including more data on vaccine safety, with placebo-controlled trials, disclosure, and testing of vaccine ingredients. Vaccine manufacturers should lose liability protection and fund care of the vaccine-injured. With the safety issues we saw with the COVID-19 shots, pharmacists should not be allowed to administer vaccines, and informed consent should require a discussion between the patient and the doctor rather than a sheet of paper lacking critical information.

These are just a few of the changes I believe should be made. What changes would you like to see?