As the pandemic unfolded, Scott Miller, PA, watched the inertia of his colleagues and wondered, “Why aren’t they doing anything?”

Working in a rural area of Washington state as a pediatric physician’s assistant, Scott had initial success treating COVID-19 patients using breathing treatments. Word spread, and soon, he became known as the only provider in his area willing to help. He learned early on that sending patients to the hospital was a death sentence – the first four patients he sent all died, so in addition to helping people stay out of the hospital, he eventually began helping people escape from the hospital.

His troubles began after he spoke at a medical freedom rally at the state capitol in Olympia in May 2020, which resulted in over one hundred fifty complaints against him to the Washington Medical Commission. Other than one patient who reported him for not wearing a mask, no actual patients complained, and no patients were harmed.

On October 12, 2021, his license was temporarily suspended because he was accused of spreading misinformation and violating the standard of care. The WMC then asked him to undergo an inpatient neuropsychiatric evaluation and pay them thirty thousand dollars. He refused and became certified in wellness care, but the attacks kept coming. Last November, Scott relocated to East Texas and has just published a book detailing his saga, “The Most Dangerous Man in Washington.”

The pandemic ended a while ago, but the healthcare providers who did the difficult thing by speaking out are still fighting to restore their reputations and careers. If you would like to help Scott with his legal fees, please consider purchasing his book and donating to his GiveSendGo.

Listen to our interview on America Outloud News here.