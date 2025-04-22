Day 8

Day 8

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
djean111's avatar
djean111
Apr 22

High tech snake oil salesman. Doubt Musk will be looking into this. Here's the new boss, same as the old boss, etc.

There is no savior on a white horse coming to rescue us. Yeah, a Skittle here, a Cheerio there.

Diversionary fluff, IMO. The mRNA will just roll on. Just my crabby little opinion. And I will not cheer tiny steps as if they were big and meaningful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kristin Elizabeth's avatar
Kristin Elizabeth
Apr 23

Dr. Bowden, thank you for all of your excellent research. I'm wondering why you didn't mention either Sam Corcos, CEO and co-founder of LEVELS, who's currently working for the DOGE team and as a Special Advisor to the Treasury Department, or Josh Clemente, who is credited with founding LEVELS, having previously worked as an engineer for Space X? Seems the heavy weights over at LEVELS are close to Musk. Is there a reason you chose not to include them in your piece?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary Talley Bowden MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture